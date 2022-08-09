Baby girl in hospital with serious injuries after Leicester crash
A four-month-old baby girl is in hospital with serious injuries after a car crash in Leicester.
Police said the crash happened just before 19:00 BST on Sunday on Ambleside Drive and involved two vehicles.
Officers said the baby girl was being treated for "potentially life changing injuries".
One man has been charged with two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving while over the prescribed limit for alcohol.
Leicestershire Police said the driver of one of the vehicles, who is in his 20s, sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital but has since been discharged.
