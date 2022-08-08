Work on £1m upgrade for leisure centres in Charnwood to start
By Heather Burman
BBC East Midlands
- Published
Improvement works worth about £1m are due to start on three leisure centres in a Leicestershire district.
Charnwood Borough Council said upgrades would be carried out at Loughborough, Soar Valley and South Charnwood leisure centres.
The centres will get new gym equipment, lighting and flooring, as well as new layouts, the authority said.
A further £150,000 will be spent on LED lighting at the centres to help reduce carbon emissions, the council added.
Councillor Leigh Harper-Davies, the council's lead member for community support said: "I'm pleased work to upgrade some of the facilities at our leisure centres will soon be under way.
"We know how much residents have enjoyed being back at the gym or in the pool and this £1m investment programme will ensure each centre continues to provide communities with high quality leisure facilities and value for money.
"There will be some minor disruption along the way while work is being carried out and I would like to thank people in advance for their patience."
The council and its leisure partner Fusion Lifestyle announced the £1m investment earlier this year, which is part of a new five-year contract with the firm.
The improvement work is expected to be completed "towards the end of the year", the council said.
