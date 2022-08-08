Crop fire sees crews deployed in Rutland
- Published
Firefighters were called out to deal with a large blaze at a crop field in Rutland.
Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Loughborough, Market Harborough, Melton, Oakham, Uppingham and Wigston were deployed to Brooke Road in Ridlington at about 13:20 BST on Sunday.
The fire involved about 45 acres of the field, the service said, with one tractor also affected.
No injuries were reported.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.