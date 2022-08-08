Crop fire sees crews deployed in Rutland

Rutland crop fireNigel Spencer
Crews from Leicestershire and Rutland were called out to deal with the fire

Firefighters were called out to deal with a large blaze at a crop field in Rutland.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Loughborough, Market Harborough, Melton, Oakham, Uppingham and Wigston were deployed to Brooke Road in Ridlington at about 13:20 BST on Sunday.

The fire involved about 45 acres of the field, the service said, with one tractor also affected.

No injuries were reported.

Nigel Spencer
A tractor and 45 acres of field were affected by the blaze, the fire service said

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics