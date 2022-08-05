Mental health volunteer to cycle 145 miles for charity
By Tom Oakley
BBC News
- Published
A mental health charity volunteer who has battled "crippling" depression after being abused as a child is taking on a mammoth cycle challenge.
Darren Atwood will ride 145 miles from London to Melton Mowbray on 24 August in support of Unlock Your You.
The 36-year-old, from Melton, started volunteering after the charity helped him through his mental illness struggles.
He will complete the challenge over four days - cycling 36 miles a day.
Mr Atwood, who is training to be a counsellor himself, said he would be "forever grateful" for everything the organisation had done to support him.
"For years I have struggled with my mental health after suffering from historic child abuse," he said. "I started to develop severe anxiety and PTSD due to the extreme trauma I suffered, leading to regular panic attacks on an almost daily occurrence.
"I desperately needed something to make it go away, so I started drinking heavily to try and make the pain go away and for it to stop.
"When I turned 30 I was feeling isolated, trapped, and terrified; I contemplated ending my life."
Mr Atwood has already raised £1,000 for the charity and hopes to raise awareness of its work during his challenge.
He added: "I knew with my beautiful wife and two amazing young children to consider, I had to get help and I needed help fast.
"I can't believe how close I came to losing everything - this bike ride is for Unlock Your You who and all the amazing volunteers who helped me through it all."
