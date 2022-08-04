New £6m school planned for Hinckley to include green features
Plans to build a new £6m primary school in a Leicestershire town have been put forward.
The county council has submitted an application for a 210-place school in Normandy Way, Hinckley, to cater for the town's growing population.
The bulk of the cost will be met by developer Bloor Homes as a condition of planning permission for developments in the town.
The application will be discussed by the authority's planners on 11 August.
Leicestershire County Council said the school would have seven classrooms along with a hall, library, garden and wildlife area plus eco-friendly features like solar panels and air source heat pumps.
If planning permission is granted, construction work is scheduled to begin in September with a planned opening date of September 2023.
