Fifteen Leicester City fans banned over Napoli match disorder
- Published
Leicester City fans who clashed with Napoli supporters ahead of last year's Europa Conference League match have been banned for a total of 70 years.
A street fight was broken up about a mile from the King Power Stadium shortly before the fixture on 16 September.
Twelve fans were banned for five years, one for four years and two for three years, police said.
The club has been fined £17,200 by Uefa over the disorder.
As well as the street fight, supporters threw objects at each other towards the end of the game.
Initially, 17 fans were charged with a range of offences over the disorder.
Fifteen were convicted and two were found to have no case to answer.
One man was given a suspended custodial sentence, while others were ordered to undertake unpaid work and pay fines.
Those who received football banning orders will not be able to attend any matches in the UK.
Leicestershire Police said it was able to request money from the United Kingdom Football Policing Unit (UKFPU) over its response to the disorder.
The force received £16,500 from the body, which is backed by the Home Office to offer support to police forces in a bid to provide "a consistent approach to football events".
Police can request funding from UKFPU if anyone is charged following a disturbance.
PC Dave Stevens, the force's dedicated football officer, added: "Those who have been given banning orders are known risk supporters, so the fact they're now excluded from causing further harm for the next few years is extremely beneficial to our football operations."
