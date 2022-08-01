Aaron Matthew: Leicester man who stabbed mother to death jailed
By Amy Phipps
BBC News
- Published
A 19-year-old man who killed his mother in Leicester has been jailed for life.
A trial at Leicester Crown Court heard Aaron Matthew inflicted 82 injuries on his mother Ingrid, who was found with multiple stab wounds in Lincoln Street on 11 September.
Matthew - who had been suffering from a medical condition - pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.
He was told he would serve a minimum of six years and 226 days on Monday.
Leicestershire Police said Matthew handed himself in to police in Cambridgeshire the day after his mother's body was discovered.
He was charged with murder and a trial began in March.
Police said experts for the prosecution and defence agreed Matthew had been suffering from a previously undiagnosed recognised medical condition.
They said this had substantially impaired his ability to exercise self-control.
In April, Matthew pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
Ms Matthew was described by her family as a private person with a "kind, vibrant and special soul".
They added: "She was always happy, dancing and willing to help anyone in any way she could.
"She was completely selfless and we are devastated that she's gone.
"Learning to live without her has become our new reality."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.