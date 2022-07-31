Glen Parva: Fire crews tackle large scrapyard blaze
Firefighters tackling a large blaze at a scrapyard took three hours to bring it under control, the fire service has said.
Four crews and an aerial platform were called just before 05:00 BST to Car Breakers on Little Glen Road, Glen Parva, in Leicestershire.
The blaze has caused large flumes of black smoke as three large buildings were alight.
People living nearby were advised to keep windows and doors closed.
Little Glen Road between the junction of the A426 and The Ford was shut.
Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said one crew and the aerial platform remained at the site to extinguish hotspots.
There were no reports of injuries and an investigation is under way to try establish the cause of the fire.
