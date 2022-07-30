Travel warnings issued in Leicester ahead of FA Community Shield
Travel warnings have been issued to residents in Leicester as the city prepares to host the FA Community Shield.
The match between FA Cup winners Liverpool and Premier League champions Manchester City is being held at the city's King Power Stadium.
Leicester is hosting the game while the Women's Euros are played at Wembley.
The city council said roads were expected to be extremely busy in the build-up to the 17:00 BST kick-off.
'High-profile'
The authority said it had previously expected the number of fans travelling by car to be around 14,000 but that was now likely to increase due to planned rail strikes at the weekend.
It asked anyone planning to drive into the city on Saturday, particularly in the afternoon, to allow extra time for their journey or to consider public transport options, such as park and ride.
City highways director Martin Fletcher said: "The planned rail strike will almost definitely increase the number of vehicles heading here, especially as fans are coming from all over the country and not just from the north-west.
"There will also be a large number of football coaches heading for the area around the stadium."
City mayor Peter Soulsby said the city was looking forward to hosting the prestigious match.
"The FA Community Shield rarely takes place away from Wembley, so we're very proud to host this high-profile fixture that puts the city at the centre of the footballing stage once again," he said.
"Visiting fans will be given a warm welcome."
