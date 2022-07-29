Leicester stabbing: Pair bailed after attempted murder arrests
Two people arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was found with stab wounds have been released on bail.
A man in his 20s is in a stable condition after being found injured outside a property in Upperton Road, Leicester, at about 01:00 BST on Tuesday.
A 27-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man were detained on Thursday.
Leicestershire Police said they were still keen to hear from witnesses.
