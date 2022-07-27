Sight loss charity hopes to build 72-bed care home in Leicestershire
By Amy Phipps & Hannah Richardson
BBC News, East Midlands
- Published
Plans have been submitted for a 72-bed care home for people with dementia and complex needs in Leicestershire.
Charity Vista has applied to build the three-storey "centre of excellence for sight loss" to replace its existing care home in Leicester Forest East.
As well as rooms, the facility would have a charity shop, a cafe, a gym and "low vision" clinic.
The plans will be debated by Blaby District Council planners this week after being recommended for approval.
If approved, the current 42-bed Kathleen Rutland Home in Hinckley Road would be demolished once the new centre is built.
The smaller six-bed Applegarth building would be retained.
'Valuable services'
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the plans had been met with a mixed reaction from the local community.
The council has received 11 objections with concerns over an increase in traffic and the loss of habitats, including the removal of some trees.
Those living in neighbouring properties also feared there could be a lack of privacy due to the size of the development.
Those showing support for the new building said the current home was outdated and its replacement would provide valuable services to the community and provide jobs.
Planning officers concluded the benefits brought by the development outweighed any potential harm.
