Leicester residents warned of gas supply disruption
By Amy Phipps & Hannah Richardson
BBC News, East Midlands
- Published
There will be disruption to gas supplies on several streets in Leicester as work is carried out to replace underground pipes.
Over the next 15 weeks, new plastic pipes will be installed on Hopefield Road, Lambert Road, Haddenham Road, Mavis Avenue and Evelyn Drive.
On the day of installation, engineers will need access to homes from 07:30, with gas being reconnected by evening.
Residents will also need to be at home all day while the work is carried out.
Those affected are expected to be given prior notice about when they will need to be in, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Work began this week in Hopefield Road.
A spokesperson for Cadent, which runs the local gas network, said: "We are upgrading our ageing metallic gas mains in the area so that our networks are fit for the future.
"Traffic management will be in place on Heyworth Road and Lambert Road, with footpath closures and some parking restrictions in place along the roads we're working on.
"This is essential work to ensure the gas continues to flow for heating homes and cooking for decades to come."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.