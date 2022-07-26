Basketball player's missing wheelchair found in Amsterdam

FOUND 🙌🏼😁 Thank you to everyone who shared, reached out, picked up the phone! We felt the love today and we will carry it into the Games with us 💙



Thank you to @EMA_Airport & Swissport for locating it - it’s stressful/busy times & we appreciate the immense effort 👍🏼 https://t.co/oj7eNrHGMG