Leesthorpe: Three left with 'significant injuries' after crash
- Published
Three people have been left with "significant" injuries after a crash between a van and a car in Leicestershire.
The collision happened on the A606 in Leesthorpe shortly after 11:00 BST on Friday.
A grey Volvo XC40 and a white Vauxhall Vivaro van are thought to have been involved in the crash.
Three people in the Volvo - a man and woman in their 70s and a man in his 60s - were taken to hospital.
No arrests were made and inquiries into the collision are continuing, officers said.
PC Liam Street, from Leicestershire Police, said: "I'd like to speak to any motorists in the area who have a dashcam in their vehicle but who have not yet contacted police.
"I'd also like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or saw either vehicle beforehand. Any information you have could help my investigation."
