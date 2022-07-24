Aran Chada missing and feared drowned in Italy
- Published
A British man missing in Italy after he reportedly leapt from a boat to save his son is feared to have drowned.
Aran Chada, from Leicestershire, was at Lake Garda on holiday with his partner and two children, according to Italian media.
The trip was believed to have been organised to celebrate his birthday on Tuesday when he is due to turn 52.
The Foreign Office said it was supporting the family and have been in contact with local police.
The family are thought to have rented a boat from the resort of Limone on Friday when Mr Chada's son got into trouble.
A witness told local media: "The mother screamed and the father jumped into the water."
