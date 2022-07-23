Boohoo pledges not to digitally alter body proportions
Brands including Boohoo, Boots and John Lewis have signed a pledge not to digitally alter body proportions in any advertising, promotions or content.
The Body Image Pledge was created by the MP Luke Evans, who was a GP before being elected in 2019.
Dr Evans said he had seen first-hand the negative effects that social media and advertising can have on body image.
He also wants a law for labels to be placed on images where body proportions have been digitally manipulated.
His proposals were mentioned in the government's Women's Health Strategy for England, which was published this week.
"This is an issue which affects many people," said Dr Evans, who is Conservative MP for Bosworth in Leicestershire.
"I believe it is testament to the need for change on this issue that such prominent companies are supporting my campaign."
Marks and Spencer, Dove, PureGym and Barry M have also signed the Body Image Pledge.
Dr Evans said: "By taking this voluntary commitment these organisations have acknowledged the detrimental impact that viewing warped and unrealistic body proportions can have on a person's mental health and body image.
"I urge other brands, charities and organisations to show the same commitment towards fostering healthier representations of body image and sign the pledge."
Dr Evans introduced the Body Image Bill in Parliament on 12 January. This is separate from his Body Image Pledge, and would legally require advertisers and influencers to label images which have been digitally altered.
The Women's Health Strategy for England states: "The government acknowledges the possible link between digitally altered body images and mental health, including the potential harms such a link may cause.
"The government will consider further proposals to tackle body image issues related to digitally altered images, such as mandatory kite marks [SIC], as part of the Online Advertising Programme and our future plans for mental health."
