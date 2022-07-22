Leicestershire: Funding bid to ease congestion at M1 junction
By Hannah Richardson & Greig Watson
BBC News
- Published
Plans are being drawn up to bid for government funding to ease traffic congestion at a pinch point on the M1.
Blaby District Council said there were "significant issues" on the southbound slip road at Junction 21.
It said it wanted to work with the county council to create a new lane from the motorway to ease movement on the A5460, which links to the A563.
A multi-million pound bid to the Levelling Up Fund will be submitted in the coming weeks, the council said.
The M1 runs parallel with the A563, but traffic needs to merge and quickly change lanes when using the A5460.
The authority said the extra lane would allow traffic to use the road more safely with less congestion, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
In addition, extra lanes would be installed on nearby roads, which are some of the busiest routes around the city.
Terry Richardson, Leader of Blaby District Council, said he was "very excited" about the funding opportunity.
Ozzy O' Shea, Leicestershire County Council cabinet member for Highways and Transport, said: "Leicestershire is growing so it's vital we lever government money to help shape the county of tomorrow.
"This levelling up cash will provide tangible improvements for people and business as well as keeping Leicestershire moving."
South Leicestershire MP Alberto Costa added his support, saying the changes would be "hugely beneficial" for residents in the area.
