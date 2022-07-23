Leicester: Grammy award-winning artists to play new jazz festival
Grammy award-winning artists are among the musicians set to perform at a new jazz festival in Leicester city centre.
For the Love of Jazz will see local and international artists taking to the stage in Jubilee Square.
Organisers say they have created the event in an effort to "develop jazz music audiences in the East Midlands and beyond".
The event, which is free to attend, is taking place between 11:30 and 20:00 BST on Saturday.
The artists playing include Grammy award-winning duo Blue Lab Beats, who are headlining the event.
Leicester-based arts and events group Cosmopolitan Arts is behind the festival, which has cost about £48,000 to organise.
'Free to enjoy'
Event manager and founder of the group, Amanda Leandro, said she wanted to provide a free-to-attend event for people enduring "financial struggle" due to the cost of living crisis.
"I'm very excited about the high calibre of artists that we've booked to perform and hopefully we'll see a big turnout at the festival," she said.
"Leicester has a wealth of high-quality jazz musicians and we have managed to book some of the best jazz musicians in the UK.
"I organised the festival as I wanted to develop audiences and an appetite for jazz in the East Midlands whilst supporting a lot of jazz musicians that were affected during the lockdown.
"It's about giving people something free to enjoy while everything - like petrol, fuel and food - is costing us all so much."
There will also be jazz dance performances, arts workshops and family activities, including an "immersive" digital arts exhibition showcasing the history of UK jazz.
Finalist in the BBC Young Jazz Musician of the Year 2020, the Alex Clarke Quartet, will also be performing among other local and international acts.
