Palitoy: Former factory named after 'father of Action Man'
By Will Jefford and Caroline Lowbridge
BBC News
- Published
A former factory which produced some of the UK's most iconic toys has been named after the "father of Action Man".
It follows the death of Bob Simpson, who ran toy company Palitoy for 12 years.
In his time as managing director, Tiny Tears won the UK's best girls' toy for three consecutive years and Action Man won Toy of the Decade.
The building in Coalville in Leicestershire, now a warehouse, has been named The Simpson Building.
Mr Simpson's daughter, Sandie Jefford, said: "It is a special moment for the family to see Dad's name on the side of the former Palitoy factory.
"They were great years and we are so proud of him for introducing iconic toys such as Action Man to the British people, and for giving joy and pleasure to hundreds of thousands of children.
"At his recent funeral a former colleague talked about the Palitoy family and described Dad as a fair, supportive and generous boss, which is a lovely thing to hear about your father."
Bob Brechin, chief designer at Palitoy under Mr Simpson, said: "Bob should be remembered as the father of Action Man."
The company was once one of the biggest employers in Leicestershire.
Mr Simpson started working there in the 1960s, originally as marketing manager for Palitoy when it was the toy division at a company called Cascelloid.
You might also be interested in:
Between 1964 and 1966 Mr Simpson was given licences to sell Tressy, Tiny Tears and Action Man.
As managing director of Palitoy he oversaw its £300,000 turnover rise to £30m by the start of the 1980s.
Interviewed by the BBC in 2019, Mr Simpson explained how the company agreed to manufacture Star Wars toys for sale in the UK before the film was a success.
"I'd never heard of Star Wars, but they said, 'There's a film. We can give you a quick look-see'," he said.
"I was amazed. It was just a toymaker's dream."
Mr Simpson left the company in the 1980s and manufacturing at the Coalville site eventually ended in 1994.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.