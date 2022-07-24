Snibston Colliery: Heritage exhibition to take place
By Alex Smith
BBC News
- Published
A former colliery that reopened to the public for the first time in seven years is to host an exhibition that celebrates local mining heritage.
Snibston Colliery - the last colliery in Leicestershire - was part of the Snibston Discovery Centre in Coalville that closed in 2015.
But volunteers from the Snibston Heritage Trust have ensured the public can access the old colliery and began tours again from April.
The free exhibition starts on Sunday.
It is due to run from 10:00 to 16:30 BST and will be located in The Studio.
The exhibition is being hosted by a number of groups including the heritage trust, Whitwick Historical Group, South Derbyshire Mining Preservation Group and the Coalville Heritage Society.
Volunteers from the charity will be in period costume and will explain to visitors the life of a miner and their family during the 19th Century.
There will also be guided tours, led by former miners, which adults will be charged for but children under 16 can attend for free.
Dr Terri Eynon, Snibston Heritage Trust chair, said: "This is the second local mining heritage exhibition the trust has organised with local societies and in collaboration with Leicestershire County Council who run the country park.
"Mining in the area has touched many local families and people who have moved into the new houses in the area are also keen to learn more about the local heritage."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.