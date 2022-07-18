Heatwave brings disruption to schools and rail across East Midlands
By Amy Phipps
BBC News, East Midlands
- Published
Record high temperatures have been forecast across the East Midlands leading to school closures, event cancellations and travel disruption.
A number of schools have decided not to open in the heat and others have planned to close early.
Firefighters have issued warnings after tackling a number of grass fires over the weekend in Nottinghamshire.
Train operators, including East Midlands Railway, are running a reduced service with significant delays.
A red extreme heat warning has been issued by the Met Office for Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Leicestershire.
It means on Monday and Tuesday there is a risk of serious illness or danger to life.
After three significant grass fires in the county over the weekend, Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Stay away from water, be careful when disposing cigarettes and never leave glass litter outdoors."
One in Bestwood, led to 26 homes being evacuated, while others in Giltbrook and Annesley caused major damage.
Eastwood Fire Station said the fire in Giltbrook covered about 10,000 sq m and was "very challenging" due to the weather.
Several schools have taken decisions to close early or stay shut all day.
The Archway Learning Trust, which runs 10 schools around Nottingham said it was closing all sites "for the welfare of our students and staff".
Alvaston Moor Academy said it too would be closed on Monday and Tuesday.
We are closed to students and staff for the next two days due to the extreme heat. The school office will be open until 10:30am for any queries. Students who are entitled to a free school meal can collect a grab bag from 9:30-10:30am. Keep cool and safe! #Heatwave2022 pic.twitter.com/OBbGumEuaE— Nottingham Emmanuel (@emmanuelnotts) July 18, 2022
In Newark-on-Trent, The Suthers School had to postpone its sports day until the new academic year, saying extra measures had also been taken to prevent pupils and staff overheating.
East Midlands Railway has warned anyone planning to use their trains to prepare for disruption.
It said: "Due to the hot weather, we are running a reduced timetable today and Tuesday.
"Please only travel if necessary. If you still decide to travel, stay hydrated and carry water with you, especially as extended journey times are expected."
Only one train an hour is running between Nottingham and London.
Trains between Derby and Matlock will run every two hours.
Network Rail said: "Hot weather can affect the rails, overhead power lines and the ground which the track sits on."
East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) has thanked Nestle for donating 12,000 bottles of water.
It said they would help to keep frontline colleagues hydrated in the heat.
Leicestershire County Council has advised residents to stay indoors between 11:00 and 15:00 BST, to have a bottle of water to hand and to check in on elderly neighbours.
It also warned drinking alcoholic drinks in the sunshine would "worsen the effects of the heatwave".
In Leicester, the sandy beach and funfair rides on Humberstone Gate have been shut by the city council.
It said the decision was made "in the interests of public safety".
Abbey Park fair has also shut for two days following several concerns about the possibility of burns from hot surfaces such as seats on rides.
Walking groups run by North East Derbyshire District Council in Sharley Park and North Wingfield have been cancelled because of the weather.
