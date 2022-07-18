Wistow Maze in shape of Queen's crown opens
An eight-acre maze of maize in the shape of the Queen's Coronation crown is opening to visitors.
Wistow Maze in Leicestershire has been themed to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Owner Diana Brooks said a Facebook competition decided the design of this year's labyrinth and most ideas were Jubilee-themed.
The maze, which features three miles of paths, towers and bridges, will be open until 4 September.
Mrs Brooks said other ideas for the 2022 design included a corgi and Buckingham Palace.
'Historic event'
"Never before has a British Monarch reigned for 70 years, and we wanted to celebrate this historic event," she said.
Mrs Brooks said the maze usually attracted more than 20,000 visitors each year.
Last year Wistow Maze was designed in the shape of a Phoenix rising from the flames.
This represented new beginnings after 2020, when the maze was unable to open due to the coronavirus pandemic.
