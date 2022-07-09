Humberstone: Man who fell from cliff admits killing wife
A man who was found with serious injuries at the bottom of a cliff following the death of his wife has pleaded guilty to her manslaughter.
Kaushik Solanki, 55, admitted to the charge on the grounds of diminished responsibility due to a mental illness.
His wife, Manisha Solanki, was found dead at a house in Humberstone on 15 April 2021.
He pleaded guilty at Leicester Crown Court on Friday and will be sentenced on 25 July.
Leicestershire Police became concerned for the welfare of Mrs Solanki after receiving a call from her family in April last year.
A short time later, a call was received from Norfolk Constabulary to say Mr Solanki had been found seriously injured in Hunstanton with life-threatening injuries.
The police went to the address in Tennis Court Drive in Humberstone and forced entry where the body of Mrs Solanki was found.
Officers in Cambridgeshire - where Kaushik, 55, had been taken to receive treatment - arrested him on suspicion of murder.
However, he was released on bail while he received medical care. In December, following his release, he was charged with the murder of Mrs Solanki, 49.
Senior investigating officer Det Insp Jenni Heggs, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU) major crime team, said: "My thoughts are with friends and family of the Solankis at this very difficult time.
"During our investigation, it was determined that Kaushik Solanki was suffering from an abnormality of mental functioning which led to him taking his wife's life.
"While I appreciate today's outcome will not bring Manisha back, I hope it will provide a degree of closure and allow them to move on with their lives."
