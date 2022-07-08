Appeal after decapitated rabbits and speared fish found at park
- Published
Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after several decapitated rabbits and speared fish were discovered at a park in Leicestershire.
The county's police force is investigating the presence of the mutilated animals, which were found at Donisthorpe Woodland Park.
The rabbits have been found floating in water "over a period of weeks".
In addition, officers are concerned over dead fish on spears, which have also been discovered in public view.
Police have released an image of a fish, which was found near wooden stairs within the park.
Officers are appealing for anyone with any information to come forward.
A post on the North West Leicestershire Police Facebook page said: "Have you seen or heard anything? If you do have any information, please call 101 and ask to speak with PC 237 Holmes."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk