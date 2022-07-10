Queen's Baton Relay to tour through Leicester and Rutland
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
A national baton relay to mark the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games is set to arrive in Rutland and Leicestershire.
The Queen's Baton Relay began its tour of the Commonwealth in October 2021.
It is due to visit regional landmarks on Sunday, including the Clock Tower, the King Richard III Visitor Centre and Rutland Water.
Leicester's deputy city mayor Piara Singh Clair said: "We are delighted to play our part in the build-up to the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games."
'Truly special'
The baton will arrive at Rutland Water at about 10:00 BST, before making its way across the reservoir by boat.
Lucy Stephenson, leader of Rutland County Council, said: "We're thrilled that Rutland will form part of the Queen's Baton Relay.
"It's an honour for Rutland to be part of the route and what is a truly special and historic occasion."
It will then travel to Leicester, arriving just after midday in Green Dragon Square.
It will be taken to landmarks including the Clock Tower, the King Richard III Visitor Centre and - finally - Jubilee Square.
The city council said there would be activities for people to enjoy from 11:00 until 15:00 in Green Dragon Square and Jubilee Square, including wheelchair rugby with the Leicester Tigers Foundation, basketball with the Leicester Riders and activities with Leicester Hockey Club, Leicester City's Urban Fox programme and Leicestershire County Cricket Club.
From there, it will continue its journey to Nottingham.
Mr Singh Clair said: "Leicester is a city with a proud sporting history, so we are delighted to play our part in the build-up to the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.
"There's nothing like sporting success to bring people together, and the achievements of our professional sportsmen and women over the years have given us plenty to celebrate.
"This shared love of sport will unite us again on Sunday, when we look forward to welcoming the Queen's Baton Relay to our city centre."
On Monday, the baton will travel through Loughborough, where it will tour the university site from around 13:00.
There will be live music, interactive games, and food stalls selling dishes from across the Commonwealth.
It will then head into Loughborough town centre, making a quick stop at the Carillon Tower before continuing its journey through the park, heading to the Market Place for a celebration event.
The baton will complete its tour of England on 28 July, when it arrives in Birmingham for the Games' opening ceremony.
