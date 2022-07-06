Bikers fulfil late father's wish to escort son to prom
By Amy Phipps
BBC News
- Published
Dozens of motorcyclists helped fulfil a late father's wish to give his teenage son a biker escort to his prom.
The convoy was organised by Jane Matkin - a friend of the Leicestershire family and the landlady of The Crown Inn in Heather.
The bikers set off from the pub and accompanied Miky, 16, to Bosworth Hall in Market Bosworth on Thursday.
His mother Lisa said it was something her husband had planned to do for their son before he died in February.
Lisa said her partner Chris died after suffering a "massive heart attack" that was complicated with diabetes.
She said Miky was "really close" to his father and badly affected by his death.
He had wanted his son to have a biker escort to his prom so Ms Matkin, 53, stepped in to organise it.
She said: "His dad used to be a biker and for his prom he was going to try and get everybody together to ride him to his prom night."
In the build-up to the event, Ms Matkin posted an appeal for bikers to join in with the convoy on social media but was "shocked" at how many people turned out.
She believes there were about 100 bikers in total.
The escort went from the pub to the family's house in Coalville.
They then rode in front and behind the classic car that Miky travelled in to Bosworth Hall.
Lisa said: "He [Miky] thought it was brilliant. It was very emotional as well but it was a really good turnout."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.