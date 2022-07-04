Teenager arrested after man injured in suspected e-bike hit-and-run
- Published
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving after a pedestrian in his 80s was hit by an electric bicycle.
Leicestershire Police said they were called to Nottingham Road in Loughborough at about 14:40 BST on Friday.
The pedestrian remains in hospital with serious injuries.
The teenager has been released under investigation while police continue their inquiries.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.