Leicester: Man pleads guilty to killing dad in city centre
By Tom Oakley
BBC News
- Published
A man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter after his punches led to the death of a father during a disagreement in Leicester city centre.
Joe Baldwin was outside Natterjacks bar in Braunstone Gate on the evening of 27 August when a "scuffle" unfolded between him and Charles Neeson.
The 28-year-old punched Mr Neeson twice which led to him falling and hitting his head on the ground.
Mr Neeson, 49, was rushed to hospital and died two days later.
The post-mortem examination revealed Mr Neeson suffered a significant brain injury and multiple skull fractures.
Baldwin left the scene but was arrested the following morning, initially on suspicion of grievous bodily harm but following Mr Neeson's death he was charged with manslaughter.
He is due to be sentenced on Wednesday.
Following Baldwin's guilty plea, Mr Neeson's children said "the actions of one man has changed the rest of our lives".
A statement released through police said: "At a young age me and my siblings are having to face a life without our dad.
"Not because we are coming to terms with an illness or being able to prepare ourselves for it but because of the actions of one man that has single-handedly disrupted our lives forever.
"The grief doesn't go away no matter how much you try.
We will never be able to make my dad a grandad, if any of us get married he will not be there at our wedding or to see us move into our first house.
"Our dreams and his memories are overshadowed by the image of him lying in the hospital bed."
