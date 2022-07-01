Panel finds 'flirtatious' PCSO committed gross misconduct
A Leicestershire PCSO who tried to have a relationship with a "potentially vulnerable" woman would have been dismissed if he had not resigned.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said he sent "a variety of flirtatious and inappropriate messages" to a woman after dealing with reported antisocial behaviour.
His behaviour was deemed to be gross misconduct.
The watchdog refused to name the man as he was "classed as police staff".
Barred list
An IOPC statement said the case was referred to it in October 2021 and an investigation of WhatsApp and social media messages found the PCSO "was hoping for some sort of relationship" with the woman.
"Despite the woman's attempts to ignore and block him, he persisted in trying to contact her via further social media channels," it said.
The PCSO also asked the woman not to report him for the messages, the statement said.
A Leicestershire Police disciplinary panel found the PCSO - who will be placed on the College of Policing's barred list - breached police professional standards and would have been dismissed had he not already left the force.
