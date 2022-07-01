Leicestershire woman completes 600-mile Ellen MacArthur charity ride
A former cancer patient has completed an epic bicycle ride, raising more than £1,000 for the charity that helped her recover as a teenager.
Holly Hudson was first treated for acute lymphoblastic leukaemia aged 13.
The 21-year-old, from Tilton on the Hill, Leicestershire, covered 600 miles (965km) from Largs in Scotland to Cowes on the Isle of Wight in eight days.
She raised funds for the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust, where she now volunteers.
Ms Hudson, who studies advertising at Lincoln University, was one of nine riders taking on the challenge, which sees cyclists covering up to 80 miles a day for eight days.
She said the route "was definitely harder than I expected", but after completing the course she paid tribute to the trust, which she said "holds a huge place in my heart".
"What kept me motivated was knowing I was going to help people like me," she said.
