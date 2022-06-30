Extreme hoarder jailed for leaving sister to die on floor
By Caroline Lowbridge
BBC News
- Published
The brother of a disabled woman who died from extreme ulcerations after being left on her bedroom floor for two weeks has been jailed for manslaughter.
Philip Burdett was paid a carer's allowance of £60 a week to look after his sister Julie Burdett.
Her emaciated body was found covered in her own faeces, urine and vomit when paramedics were called to the family home in Leicester in 2019.
Her father was found guilty of allowing the death of a vulnerable adult.
This is a lesser charge than manslaughter, which he was found not guilty of by a jury.
'Not callous disregard'
Leicester Crown Court heard the family had an "aversion" to hospitals following the death of Ms Burdett's mother, Grace, in 2005.
The judge, Mr Justice Pepperall, said this was "not a case of callous disregard".
"Indeed, there is abundant evidence that you both loved Julie very much," he told the defendants.
"I accept that Julie herself made you both promise that you would not let anyone else care for her and that you would not cause her to be admitted to hospital.
"Misguided though it was, I accept that you convinced yourselves that it was in Julie's best interests to remain at home and buried your heads in the sand.
"You plainly intended her no harm but you were in denial."
Philip Burdett was jailed for three years after being found guilty by a jury of gross negligence manslaughter.
Ralph Burdett was sentenced to two years' imprisonment, suspended for two years.
'Appalling death'
The court was told Ms Burdett was 61 when paramedics found her dead on 15 January 2019.
She was described by the judge as being a "friendly, articulate and clever woman".
However, he said, she had suffered from chronic and complex medical conditions for many years.
These interrupted her university studies and had also cut short her working life.
"As she became more immobile her limited social life became more difficult and in her last years she barely left her home," the judge said.
She lived at home with her brother, father and mother. However, her mother died in 2005 and the family became "increasingly reclusive", according to the judge.
They were also "extreme hoarders", and Ms Burdett's bedroom was "particularly bad, to the extent that even her bed was covered in clutter".
Julie had been on her bedroom floor for at least two weeks by the time of her death, according to evidence heard at the trial.
"Julie died an appalling death in horrific and filthy conditions on the floor of her bedroom covered in her own faeces, urine and vomit," the judge said.
"She was too weak to get back into bed or even to bear some of her own weight to allow someone else to help her."
Ms Burdett weighed just 30kg (4st 10lb) at her death.
"She had suffered the most extensive pressure sores that an expert in tissue viability with over 40 years' experience in nursing had ever seen," the judge said.
"On both her back and her hip, the tissue had become completely necrotic and her wounds infected with MRSA. She developed osteomyelitis and overwhelming sepsis."
'Out of depth'
The judge said no professionals had raised concerns over the years as to Philip Burdett's care of his sister.
"While he was capable of being an effective carer while Julie was relatively mobile and was independent in the activities of daily living, he was utterly out of his depth when that situation changed in January 2019," he said.
He said Philip Burdett suffered from health problems himself, namely a recurrent depressive disorder which was characterised by insomnia and suicidal ideation, and also agoraphobia, which made him irrationally anxious about leaving the house.
He had also not been well over Christmas and the New Year.
"Your own incapacitation undermined your ability to provide proper care for your sister at least at the beginning of this crisis," the judge said.
