Leicester: Several city roads to close for resurfacing
- Published
Two busy roads in Leicester are to be closed next month to allow resurfacing work to be carried out.
The city council said Queens Road would be shut between Clarendon Park Road and Knighton Road for 13 days from 9 July.
And Uppingham Road will close between Forest Road and Sulgrave Road for nine days from 23 July.
A number of other city roads will also be repaired and resurfaced as more than £500,000 is spent on the project, the authority added.
These are:
- Braunstone Avenue roundabout in Gooding Avenue on 2, 3 and 10 July
- Neptune Close on 4 July
- Bellflower Road, between Jasmine Close and Sandhills Avenue, on 5 July
- Faldo Close on 5 and 6 July
- High Street, Evington, on 6 and 7 July
- Medina Road on 7 and 8 July
Leicester City Council said it had scheduled the work for a time of year when there was less traffic on the roads.
Deputy city mayor Adam Clarke said: "Daily wear and tear from vehicles mean our roads regularly need to be repaired like this."
