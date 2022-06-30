Buildings face demolition as Leicester student flats plan approved
- Published
Six buildings will be demolished or converted and replaced with 62 student flats after proposals were approved.
The buildings in the courtyard behind 100 Welford Road in Leicester are currently vacant and in poor condition.
Previously used as offices, a car dealership and a sawmill, among other businesses based there, it has not been in use since 2016.
Leicester City Council's planning department approved the application, subject to conditions.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said four buildings would be demolished to make way for a block of 58 studio flats, with the other two buildings converted into the remaining four flats.
The flats will feature a communal lounge, gym, laundry facilities and a landscaped courtyard, while developers Prosol Enterprises LLP also agreed to pay £38,000 for improvements to nearby Nelson Mandela Park.
Objectors to the plan pointed to the scale of the buildings and the number of student flats already in the city, but the council backed the application as long as a management plan is put in place.
The plan must include details of how students' arrival and departures at the start and end of term will be managed, security processes, bin collections and how complaints will be dealt with.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.