Welcome event held in Loughborough for Ukrainian refugees

Event to welcome Ukrainian refugeesCharnwood Borough Council
The event was hosted by Loughborough Polish Club last week

An event has been held in Loughborough to welcome Ukrainian refugees who have had to leave their homes following the Russian invasion.

The local Polish club, which hosted the event on 22 June, said it was attended by about 90 people.

It was organised by Charnwood Borough Council as an opportunity for the families and hosts to connect with each other and the wider community.

Councillor Leigh Harper-Davies said it was "pleasing" to see so many people.

Ms Harper-Davies - who is the council's lead member for community support - said: "I would like to thank everyone who attended the welcome event.

"Charnwood is proud to stand with the people of Ukraine at this extremely difficult time."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics