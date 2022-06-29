Hathern: Attempted murder arrest after two people stabbed

Two people were found with a stab wound in Wide Lane, near the junction with Church Street

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two people were found with stab wounds in Leicestershire.

Police said officers were called at 01:13 BST on Wednesday after a report a man and woman had been injured outside a premises in Wide Lane, Hathern.

The man, in his 60s, and woman, who is in her 40s, were taken to hospital where they remain in a stable condition.

A 51-year-old man has been detained.

The arrested man, from Loughborough, remains in custody.

Leicestershire Police added the man and woman did not sustain any life-threatening or life-changing injuries.

Officers are at the scene and have appealed for information.

