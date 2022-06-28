Clattering manhole cover sounds like a machine gun, villagers say
By Simon Hare
BBC East Midlands Today
- Published
Villagers say a noisy manhole cover which sounds "like a machine gun" is keeping them awake at night.
The manhole cover in the village of Barrow upon Soar in Leicestershire clatters every time a vehicle drives over it.
It has not been fixed despite being reported to water company Severn Trent in January.
When contacted by the BBC, Severn Trent said it would replace the cover in North Street next week.
Bryan Spence, who lives nearby, said the effect on his and his wife's sleep was "horrendous".
"It started in December and it was a bit irritating at first, but the noise now is like a machine gun at times, especially at night," he said.
"It's enough to make you sit bolt upright at night when something goes over it."
Rebecca Faulkner said the noise bothered clients at her beauty salon in North Street.
"It's impacted on my business because it's supposed to be a relaxing environment and unfortunately it isn't," she said.
"A nice relaxing facial and all they can hear is that noise and it's very off-putting and not very relaxing."
Sam Rimington, who works for nearby Eaton Electrical, said the noise was "a nightmare".
"I sit at my desk and it's just every 20 seconds you hear it clattering," he said.
"Luckily we just work here and don't live here, but I couldn't imagine what it's like if you actually live here, it must be a right pain at night."
A Severn Trent spokesperson said they were "really sorry for the disruption" caused.
"Due to the position of the manhole cover in the highway, and to keep both our teams and other road users safe, the work has had to be planned with the local council," the spokesperson said.
They said Severn Trent would go to the site this week to do preparation work ahead of the manhole cover being replaced.
"Again, we're sorry for the inconvenience this is causing and would like to reassure those affected that we are doing everything we can to get everything back to normal as quickly as possible," the spokesperson said.
