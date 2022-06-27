Oakham hosts its first ever Pride event
By Amy Phipps & David Pittam
BBC News, East Midlands
- Published
Hundreds of people have gathered in Oakham to celebrate its first Pride event.
The town in Rutland, the smallest historic county in England, hosted the gathering to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.
Anna Chivers, 41, attended the event with her 83-year-old father Frank.
She said: "It sends out a massive signal, particularly in a rural area where isolation is such a big issue for LGBTQ+ youth.
"Just to know that you're not alone and there are people here that support you and there's a community that loves you.
"There are also so many neighbours who are not LGBTQ+ but are supportive.
"If it can happen here, it can happen anywhere, and that's the message to send out to everyone around the county and around the world."
One local person - who did not want to be named - said they were asexual and this was their first time at a Pride event.
"I've grown up in the area and it took me a while to find out I was queer because it's not accepted here really."
They said they cried when they found out the event was being organised.
"It's unlike anything I think anyone here has ever experienced.
"It's the first time that I've had so many people be so accepting.
"Normally it's like four or five people hiding in a room at collage.
"It's one thing being told it's ok, it's another thing seeing all the flags and all the colours and everyone just being themselves."
They said the event allowed them to meet other LGBTQ+ people and share stories of growing up in the area.
For Alice Coles, Oakham Pride was an opportunity to return to her former home town, where she lived for 30 years before moving to Cumbria.
She said she never would have expected to see an event like this in Rutland.
"Often it's seen as an inner city fashion thing.
"Rural communities need representation, they need young people to be able to see they're not the only ones.
"I felt like that all of my life - I grew up feeling like a freak but looking normal.
"Now I look like a freak and feel normal," she said.
Ms Coles said if the event had taken place when she had lived in Oakham, it would have changed her life.
"It would have given me the language to do what I wanted to do a lot sooner.
"I'm nearly 60 now, I started my transition when I was 56."
Organiser Lucy Slessor said she was delighted at how many people came to celebrate Oakham Pride.
"Everybody has been so positive and enjoyed themselves - it's just wonderful.
"The loveliest thing it tells me is that there is a warm welcome here for those who are under the LGBTQ+ umbrella.
"Hopefully it will give some of those who are more nervous a better chance to feel actually, it's ok to be myself here."
