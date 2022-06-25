Armed Forces Day: Events held across the East Midlands
By Amy Phipps
BBC News, East Midlands
- Published
Parades, ceremonies and other commemorative events have taken place across the East Midlands to mark Armed Forces Day.
The day takes place on the last Saturday of June each year and celebrates the armed forces community, including serving troops, veterans and cadets.
Events in Hinckley, Leicestershire, also remembered those who were involved in the Falklands conflict, which ended 40 years ago this year.
The town hosted a parade and there was a service at the the war memorial.
Military vehicles and memorabilia were displayed in Argents Mead.
An outdoor concert has been staged in West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire, called Proms in the Park.
It featured patriotic performances from local choirs and bands, alongside stalls and attractions from armed forces veterans and cadet groups.
In Leicester, there was a 400-strong parade of service personnel.
Ongoing works prevented Leicester Cathedral from hosting the traditional drumhead service.
Instead, it took place in Green Dragon Square in the city centre and included a performance by the Cottesmore Military Wives Choir.
A fly-past by a Hurricane had been planned, but this was cancelled after unsafe windy weather conditions were forecast.
A smaller event in Loughborough featured military information stalls, music and vehicles.
The mayor of Charnwood, councillor Jennifer Tillotson, said: "We are incredibly proud of the armed forces community here in Charnwood, and Armed Forces Day is the perfect opportunity to show our deepest gratitude to those who have previously served our country and who continue to do so."
Earlier in the week, a flag-raising ceremony was held at Nottinghamshire County Hall.
It was attended by veterans, armed forces personnel and emergency service representatives.
A banner has also been put across city hall in Nottingham's Old Market Square.
