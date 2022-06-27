Plans for indoor golf at Coalville shopping centre
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
Plans have been submitted for new leisure facilities at a Leicestershire shopping centre, in the hope it will improve the town's night-time economy.
Gylo, which owns Coalville's Belvoir Centre, said it hoped to build a bowling alley and indoor golf facility.
The company, which bought the centre in 2019, said it was looking at "leisure-led revitalisation" for it.
North West Leicestershire District Council has been contacted for a comment.
Gylo said it had already carried out work at the shopping centre to improve green spaces, shop fronts and create a new town square.
It plans to put the new bowling alley on land to the rear of the shopping centre, with indoor golf and a restaurant on the first floor.
The company also plans a new residential development of about 28 town centre apartments.
Nick Harcus of Lathdale, the development consultants for Gylo, said: "We're delighted to finish the first phase improvement works to the shopping centre and now we are moving on with leisure-led revitalisation with a new bowling alley which I am sure will be very popular in Coalville."
He added Gylo was taking moves "to reverse long years of underinvestment and also bring new vibrancy".
"Gylo particularly wanted to promote more night time use of the town centre," he added.
