Fundraising appeal helps Ukrainian carpenter work again

More than £1,000 has been donated to help a Ukrainian carpenter buy tools to allow him to work in the UK.
Sergii Martyniuk, 40, and his family are living in Leicestershire after fleeing their home in Lviv to escape the Russian conflict.
He thought they would only be in the UK for a few weeks so did not bring tools with him.
His wife Oksana Lishchynska said the "amazing" crowdfunding appeal would help them get back on their feet.
The couple arrived Kibworth with their two-year-old daughter in May.
Ms Lishchynska said: "The family that have given accommodation for us is lovely and all the people in the village are very friendly and supportive.
"Just after arriving my husband started to look for a job as a carpenter and each time faced the problem that he didn't have any tools.
"He also applied for a job in some construction and building companies and there he had to pass a skill test with his own tools as well."
'Amazing' donations
She explained he has tools back in Ukraine but did not think they would be needed.
"It didn't feel like the necessary stuff to take with you when missiles were falling in the cities," she said.
"We thought we're leaving for not more than a month and didn't expect the war will last for so long."
The family's sponsors suggested setting up an online fundraiser to raise £850 to buy tools such as a drill, hammer and screwdrivers.
They reached their target just one day after sharing a link on a local community Facebook page and donations have continued coming in since.
"It's really amazing," Ms Lishchynska said.
"It's hard to believe that people that actually don't even know us are so willing to help and support.
"It'll help my husband earn - that's all we need to get back on our feet."
