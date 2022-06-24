Broughton Astley: Woman sentenced for framing ex-partner
By Alex Smith
BBC News Online
- Published
A woman who accused her ex-partner of a number of crimes he did not commit has been sentenced.
Police said their five-year investigation into Lucinda Woodward began after she reported her ex to officers for offences, including an arson at her home in 2017.
As a result, he was arrested, but police said it "became clear" the 29-year-old might have committed the offences herself to get him in trouble.
Woodward received a suspended sentence.
At Leicester Crown Court on Wednesday, Woodward, of Crowcoft Way, Broughton Astley, was given an 18-month jail term, suspended for 18 months, after being found guilty of four counts of perverting the cause of justice.
She was also given 20 days of rehabilitation activity.
'Framing her ex-partner'
Leicestershire Police said their "very lengthy" investigation had taken more than five years to be heard in court.
Det Con Glen Williams said: "Woodward carried out crimes with the full intention of framing her ex-partner to try and see him jailed for crimes he did not commit.
"On numerous occasions she lied to police but these lies quickly came to light and the focus of the investigation shifted to Woodward."
