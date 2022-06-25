Leicester street artist 'stays brave' to create 82m mural
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
A street artist who is working on one of Europe's tallest murals has said he is "staying brave and cracking on".
Kiene Tuckley is one of four artists who are working suspended from a cradle lowered from the top of Leicester's Blue Tower, on Granby Street, to create an 82m (269ft) tall piece of street art.
Mr Tuckley said: "It's wicked, to be honest. We're really proud."
The work is on track to be completed on 18 July.
Speaking about working at height, Mr Tuckley told BBC Radio Leicester: "At the minute, the weather has been crazy.
"It's really hot and obviously we are just staying brave. It's really high so you just have to be positive and crack on."
Izzy Hoskins, director of Graffwerk, the organisation that helped develop the artwork, said: "This will be the tallest mural in Europe.
"It's being painted in sections and the guys are working in a cradle that's lowered down from the top."
Although she said the final designs were secret, she added: "We are painting across in sections, one section at a time.
"You can see the start of a fox and a spaceman.
"We know this city is home to a lot of creative talent and what a way to celebrate that.
"We just think it's absolutely amazing that this has been possible."
