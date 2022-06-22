Horse dies after running on to A52 in Leicestershire
A horse has died after it was found injured on a main road.
Police said the animal was not involved in a collision and it is thought it may have been injured before running on to the A52 in Bottesford, Leicestershire.
Leicestershire Police said officers were called at 01:55 BST. The owner was contacted and the horse was removed.
The A52 was closed eastbound and one lane westbound between the A46 and the A1 for several hours while police were on the scene.
