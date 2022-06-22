Attempted murder charge after Coalville double stabbing
Published
A 21-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after two men were stabbed in Coalville.
Leicestershire Police said the men were seriously injured in Long Lane shortly after 20:30 BST on 13 June.
Liam Carter, of no fixed abode, is due to appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court later.
A 29-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of violent disorder after the double stabbing, remains on police bail.
Police said Mr Carter had also been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
He is also accused of possession of a class A drug with intent to supply in connection with an unrelated incident, the force added.
On Monday, police said one of the injured men had since been discharged from hospital while the other remained in a serious but stable condition.
