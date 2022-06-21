Watermead Park: Body found after four-day search at lake
The body of a man has been found by officers searching a lake at a park in Leicestershire.
Police said although the body had not been formally identified, it was thought to be that of a man seen entering the water at Watermead Park on Friday evening.
The man's death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.
Officers thanked members of the public who came forward with information.
"Dedicated officers are continuing to provide support to the man's family at this time," a Leicestershire Police spokesperson added.
