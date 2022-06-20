Coalville: Attempted murder arrest after two men stabbed
- Published
A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two men were stabbed in Leicestershire.
The men, in their 20s, were seriously injured in Long Lane, Coalville, shortly after 20:30 BST on 13 June and taken to hospital.
Police said one man had since been discharged, while the other remained in a serious but stable condition.
Another man was previously arrested after the stabbings and later released on bail.
The 29-year-old was held on suspicion of violent disorder.
