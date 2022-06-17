Appeal to find man who helped Leicester assault victim
An appeal has been made to trace a man who helped the victim of an assault in Leicester city centre.
Leicestershire Police said a man in his 20s was approached by three men who attacked him in New Walk at about 03:45 BST on Sunday.
He suffered cuts, bruises and an injury to his ear during the assault, the force said.
Det Con Josh Evans appealed for a man, who helped the victim get into a taxi after the attack, to come forward.
