Moira: Dashcam appeal after man dies following two-car crash
Detectives are appealing for dashcam footage after a man died following a two-car crash in Leicestershire.
Police said officers were called to Ashby Road, Moira, just after 16:30 BST on Wednesday after a report of the crash between a purple Nissan Juke and white Ford Kuga.
The Juke driver, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.
The driver and passengers in the Kuga sustained minor injuries.
Leicestershire Police added no arrests had been made.
Det Sgt Jon Putnam said: "We are particularly interested in dashcam footage and anyone who may have seen the Juke in the minutes leading up to the collision.
"The vehicle was travelling along Ashby Road, towards Moira, at the time."
