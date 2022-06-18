Monumental sculpture displayed at Nevill Holt opera festival
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
A three-piece monumental sculpture has gone on display at an annual opera festival in Leicestershire.
The work, titled The Morrígan, by British-Irish artist Luke Alen-Buckley, is displayed at the Grade I listed Nevill Holt opera festival.
Each of the three works stands 9.8ft (3m) tall and comprises a 15-tonne sculpted blue limestone glacial erratic rock from Ireland, suspended within a steel ring.
The festival runs until 10 July.
'Excited'
The sculpture forms part of a wider exhibition, with 16 further works arranged around the grounds, alongside a permanent collection.
Mr Alen-Buckley said: "Nevill Holt sits on a high plateau overlooking the undulating Leicestershire countryside.
"This rare open aspect, a place not unlike the site of Stonehenge, has allowed me to access the unobstructed morning sunrise."
He said the work was positioned to align with the summer solstice dawn.
The exhibition runs alongside the annual opera festival run by Nevill Holt Opera (NHO), a charity, featuring La Bohéme and The Barber of Seville, and its summer festival.
Annie Lydford, NHO's managing director, said: "We are so excited by the range and quality of musicians and performers joining us for this summer's festival."
