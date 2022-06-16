Leicester plans one of world's tallest artworks on 'Blue Tower'
By Jude Winter
BBC News
- Published
Work to turn a well-known Leicester building into the site of an artwork has got under way.
St. George's tower, known as the "Blue Tower" on Granby Street, will be the site of an 82m (269ft) piece of street art.
The city's Business Improvement District (BID) is funding the project and said it would be the third tallest piece of street art in the world.
They said the work would be themed around the city's heritage.
Simon Jenner, BID Leicester Director, said: "The artwork being created on St. George's tower is a colourful and ambitious testament to the incredible creative talent of the city, and I'm extremely proud of the fact that it's been created by local artists."
He added the project had been developed alongside local arts organisation Graffwerk.
Graffwerk has worked on previous projects with BID Leicester, most recently the Bring The Paint street art festival in May.
A spokesperson from Graffwerk said: "We're tremendously thrilled to be delivering this project after three years of planning and are extremely grateful to BID Leicester for sharing our vision to transform this iconic landmark."
